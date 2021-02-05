US Administration Drafting New Vaccine Strategy Amid Mutation Risks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration will release new guidance to establish a standard for coronavirus vaccination in preparation for the spread of mutant strains, media said.

The strategy for how to adapt the existing vaccines, drugs and tests for the faster-spreading variants draws from experience in battling the fast-mutating flu, according to Politico's Thursday report.

The outlet cited people familiar with the preparations who said that the draft could be released in two to three weeks.

Officials at the National Institute of Health are meanwhile working with drugmakers to start human trials of variant-specific vaccines next month.

Federal and state agencies have been working around the clock to track the spread of more transmissible coronavirus variants that were first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.