US Administration Official Confirms Trump to Attend Davos Meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland later this month, a senior administration official told Sputnik on Friday.

"The President will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos this year," the official said.

Trump skipped last year's meeting amid a government shutdown.

The Davos forum will mark Trump's first trip abroad since he was impeached last month by the US congress for alleged abuse of power.

The event will be held January 21-24 under the theme "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World."

The forum will bring together 3,000 participants from around the world, with the aim of giving a concrete meaning to what it called "stakeholder capitalism", and assisting governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement on the environment, among other things.