US Administration Preparing for Possible Riots Sparked by Election Day Results - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is getting ready to respond to any civil unrest that may be triggered over a contentious outcome in the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported citing agency officials.

The report said on Monday that DHS' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have been preparing for the possible deployment to US cities to help local law enforcement quell large-scale protests following the November 3 vote.

US immigration enforcement agencies were used this summer to counter violent racially-charged protests in Portland, Seattle, and Washington, DC.

City officials have argued that the Trump administration's decision to use Federal agents to counter violent protests has fueled more civil unrest in their cities.