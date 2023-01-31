US Administration Stops Providing US Companies With Licenses to Export to Huawei - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Washington has stopped issuing licenses to US companies to export to Huawei as the US administration is getting closer to imposing a total ban on American technology sale to the Chinese telecommunications company, The Financial Times reported.

Restrictions on Huawei began during the presidency of Donald Trump, when shipments were only possible with government permission as part of a crackdown strategy on Chinese firms the United States thought posed a threat to US national security.

The US Department of Commerce had notified several companies that it would not grant licenses to export US technology to Huawei, the newspaper reported citing a few people familiar with discussions.