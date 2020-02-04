UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Administration To Appoint First Ambassador To Belarus In Over 10 Years - Foreign Policy

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Administration to Appoint First Ambassador to Belarus In Over 10 Years - Foreign Policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Trump administration is expected to appoint Julie Fisher as US Ambassador to Belarus, Foreign Policy reported.

The Trump administration is expected to nominate Fisher, a veteran diplomat, to become the first US Ambassador to Belarus since 2008, the report said on Monday.

Fisher currently serves as the State Department's deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Europe and the European Union. She also served as the deputy ambassador to the US mission to NATO and worked at the US embassies in Ukraine, Georgia, and Russia.

Last September, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale visited Minsk and announced that the United States and Belarus were preparing for the mutual return of ambassadors. Currently, embassies in both countries are headed by charges d'affaires ad interim.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Friday where they discussed matters of mutual interest as well as improving bilateral relations.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Trump Minsk David Belarus Georgia United States September Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

3 hours ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

4 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

4 hours ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.