UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Administration To Impose Sanctions On Cuban Officials Today - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:00 PM

US Administration to Impose Sanctions on Cuban Officials Today - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The United States is expected to introduce sanctions against Cuban officials later in the day over the recent mass protests in the island, US media reported on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden's plans were revealed on Wednesday night during a phone call with Democratic Cuban-American activists in Miami, according to Politico.

The White House has slammed the Cuban government for its crackdown on protests amid the country's economic crisis and on Tuesday even threatened to sanction officials. Biden last week said the United States will not allow Americans to send money to relatives in Cuba.

Related Topics

Threatened White House Miami United States Cuba Money Media Government

Recent Stories

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

16 minutes ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

2 hours ago

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

3 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

4 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.