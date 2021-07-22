US Administration to Impose Sanctions on Cuban Officials Today - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The United States is expected to introduce sanctions against Cuban officials later in the day over the recent mass protests in the island, US media reported on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden's plans were revealed on Wednesday night during a phone call with Democratic Cuban-American activists in Miami, according to Politico.

The White House has slammed the Cuban government for its crackdown on protests amid the country's economic crisis and on Tuesday even threatened to sanction officials. Biden last week said the United States will not allow Americans to send money to relatives in Cuba.