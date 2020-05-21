US Administration Vows 'Fundamental Reevaluation' of Strategic Relations With China

The United States acknowledges existence of a strategic competition with China and will protect its interests accordingly in light of a direct challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the US administration said in a report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The United States acknowledges existence of a strategic competition with China and will protect its interests accordingly in light of a direct challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the US administration said in a report.

The US administration presented the report titled "U.S. Strategic Approach to the People's Republic of China" to members of Congress on Wednesday.

"The Administration's approach to the PRC reflects a fundamental reevaluation of how the United States understands and responds to the leaders of the world's most populous country and second largest national economy," the White House said, adding "Guided by a return to principled realism, the United States is responding to the CCP's direct challenge by acknowledging that we are in a strategic competition and protecting our interests appropriately."

The US administration said it built its approach to the relations with China along the four strategic aims outlined in the 2017 National Security Strategy (NSS), namely to protect the American people, homeland, and way of life; to promote US prosperity; to preserve peace through strength; and to advance US influence.

"United States policies are not premised on an attempt to change the PRC's domestic governance model, nor do they make concessions to the CCP's narratives of exceptionalism and victimhood. Rather, United States policies are designed to protect our interests and empower our institutions to withstand the CCP's malign behavior and collateral damage from the PRC's internal governance problems," the US administration said.

One example of such malign behavior, as outlined in the report, is that China acknowledges itself to be a mature economy, while arguing in dealings with international bodies, including the World Trade Organization, that it is still a developing country.

According to the US administration, the aim of it is to "to justify policies and practices that systematically distort multiple sectors globally, harming the United States and other countries."

The administration went on to say that another example was China declaring commitment to environmental friendliness, while being the "world's largest greenhouse gas emitter by a wide margin for more than a decade" and putting forward "vague and unenforceable emissions reduction commitments that allow [its] emissions to keep growing until 'around 2030.'"

According to the report, chances are that China's One Belt One Road Economic Initiative will be converted into an economic lever to solicit "undue political influence and military access."

�The US administration said it remained open to constructive engagement and cooperation with China where their interests align.

The 2017 NSS triggered a backlash in Beijing since the moment it was delivered by US President Donald Trump at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C. � the report pictured China as a major threat to the US interests in world politics. China, a long-time advocate of a multipolar world, has repeatedly urged the US to stop distorting intentionality behind the Chinese policies and engage in mutually beneficial cooperation.�

Relations between the US and China further soared in the summer of 2018, when Washington hiked duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have waged what has been often referred to as trade war, exchanging several rounds of reciprocal tariffs.