US Admiral Says 5 New Unmanned Underwater Drones Will Be 'Game Changer' In Taiwan Strait

Published April 28, 2023 | 09:56 PM

The United States will soon begin testing five additional unmanned underwater vessels (UUV) with clandestine mine-laying capability that will be a "game changer" regarding its efforts to counter China in the Taiwan Strait, US Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said in a congressional hearing on Friday

"(O)ur first large undersea vessel is in the water right now off the coast of California in testing. That testing is going fairly well. There'll be five more additional UUVs that follow that one. That platform has a clandestine mine-laying capability, and that will be a game changer," Gilday told the US House Armed Services Committee.

The US Navy has plans to outfit the unmanned vessels with missile tubes that will provide such underwater vehicles with range and speed, Gilday added.

Earlier in April, China called on the United States to put an end to its arms sales and military ties with Taiwan and stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

US-China relations have further deteriorated after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in the month, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers supporting them.

