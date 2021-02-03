UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Admiral Says Russia May Be Preparing To Deploy Nuclear Weapons In Crimea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:17 AM

US Admiral Says Russia May Be Preparing to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Crimea

US Naval Forces Europe Commander Adm. Robert Burke on Tuesday accused Russia of weaponizing the entire area of the Crimean peninsula and alleged that Moscow may be preparing to deploy nuclear arms there

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) US Naval Forces Europe Commander Adm. Robert Burke on Tuesday accused Russia of weaponizing the entire area of the Crimean peninsula and alleged that Moscow may be preparing to deploy nuclear arms there.

"The Black Sea is another one where we see an increasingly aggressive Russia. Since the illegal annexation of Crimea, they have weaponized this entire area and recent news are that Russia may be preparing to deploy nuclear weapons to occupied Crimea," Burke said during an online event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the US Naval Institute.

Crimea, a Russian enclave, was transferred to Ukraine in 1954 by the then-Soviet Communist Party leader Nikita Khrushchev. In 2014, 96 percent of the residents of Crimea voted in a referendum in favor of rejoining Russia.

Ukraine and the majority of Western countries have refused to recognize the results of the referendum. Russia has insisted that the referendum was conducted in full compliance with international law and that it expressed in the highest democratic forum the will of the Crimean people to become part of Russia again.

Burke said that both US and NATO fleets operate in the Black Sea "as often as we can."

"To the extent we can we are present there... On average about 120 days per year for US warships and about 240 if you count allies and US together," Burke said.

The deployment of warships in the Black Sea seeks to ensure "peace through presence," Burke added.

The United States and its allies have accused Russia of militarizing Crimea in the past as well and raised the issue at the United Nations in December 2019. The Crimean parliament responded by proposing a UN mission to visit Crimea to stop the spread of misinformation. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said then Crimea is Russia's sovereign territory and Moscow can do whatever it needs to ensure its security within the boundaries set by international law.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Nuclear Visit United States May December 2019 Event

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

36 minutes ago

RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

10 minutes ago

UK's Renowned Fundraiser Captain Tom Moore Dies at ..

4 minutes ago

South Punjab secretaries to have full powers soon: ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister for comprehensive strategy on vocat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.