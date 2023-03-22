UrduPoint.com

US Admits China, Russia Grew Ties Over Time But Does Not Consider Their Relations Alliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby on Tuesday admitted that China and Russia have been developing ever closer relations over the past several years now, but stopped short of calling the relationship an alliance.

"I think you've seen over the years how these two kinds of countries go on growing close together," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said he does not consider the closer ties between Russia and China an alliance and called it a "marriage of convenience" instead.

Russia and China are interested in serving as a counterweight to US and NATO influence, Kirby added.

Kirby's comments were in relation to Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow this week on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is Xi's first trip abroad after his reelection for a third term in office earlier in March.

On Monday evening, Putin and Xi met informally for four-and-a-half-hours in the Kremlin. However, official talks began on Tuesday and Putin described them as highly productive to strengthening bilateral ties.

