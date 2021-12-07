US Admits Having Limited Options to Deter Alleged Russian Invasion of Ukraine - Reports

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted at a closed briefing for senators that Washington's options to deter a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine are fairly limited, despite a tough sanctions package being in the works by the Biden administration, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a person in the know

The briefing reportedly took place on Monday, a day before the Putin-Biden virtual summit. According to Washington, during the talks, the US president intended to express concern about Russia's alleged military activity on the border with Ukraine.

On Monday, CIA Director William Burns said that the United States has observed a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, where they are possibly being placed to "act in a very sweeping way." In addition, he said that Moscow allegedly has "plans under way to destabilize Ukraine" by other means.

Burns noted that President Joe Biden sent him to Moscow in November to communicate to Russia US concerns about Ukraine, as well as to warn the Kremlin about potential consequences of its actions.

Burns suggested that the Russian authorities may think that American partners in Europe are distracted by the political transition in Germany and upcoming election in France. At the same time, according to him, Moscow may believe that it is now in a position of relative economic strength due to high oil prices.

Moscow previously confirmed that they were expected to hold marathon talks with the US on Ukraine tensions and the growing NATO presence near Russian borders, as well as touch upon the fulfillment of Geneva summit results. The Kremlin has expressed concerns about NATO and Washington being adamant that they do not recognize any of Russia's "red lines."