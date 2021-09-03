US Admits More Than 40,000 Evacuees From Afghanistan - Secretary Mayorkas

The US has admitted more than 40,000 individuals evacuated from Afghanistan, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said during remarks about Operation Allies Welcome on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The US has admitted more than 40,000 individuals evacuated from Afghanistan, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said during remarks about Operation Allies Welcome on Friday.

"Here in the United States, we have admitted just over 40,000 individuals.

That includes US citizens, lawful permanent residents, Special Immigrant visa (SIV) holders, and other vulnerable Afghan nationals such as journalists and vulnerable women and girls," Mayorkas said.

Approximately 13 percent of the 40,000 individuals were US citizens, 8 percent lawful permanent residents, and 79 percent Special Immigrant Visa holders, applicants, or other vulnerable Afghan nationals, he added.

Among those admitted were a small number of unaccompanied minors, whom Mayorkas said would be receiving humanitarian assistance with the help of the Department of Health and Human Services.