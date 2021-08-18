UrduPoint.com

US Adults To Be Eligible For Booster Shot 8 Months After Second Dose - Surgeon General

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:29 PM

Fully vaccinated US adults will be eligible for a third booster shot 8 months after they received a second dose against the novel coronavirus, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on Wednesday

"Today, we are announcing our plan to stay ahead of this [COVID-19] virus by being prepared to offer COVID-19 booster shots to fully vaccinated adults, 18 years and older," Murthy said at a press briefing. "They would be eligible for their booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine."

Murthy has also clarified that the new plan is still pending as the US food and Drug Administration is conducting an independent evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is in the midst of issuing booster dose recommendations based on a thorough review of the evidence.

The Surgeon General underscored that while he doesn't recommend getting a booster shot today he encourages everyone to do it in a timely manner starting in the week of September 20 when all fully vaccinated Americans will become eligible for the third vaccine shot.

Earlier in August, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for a moratorium on booster COVID-19 vaccine shots until the end of September to ensure equitable access to vaccines around the globe.

