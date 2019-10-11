UrduPoint.com
US Adults Worry Equally About Terrorism, Mass Shootings - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

Americans fear that they or a family member will be a victim of a mass shooting nearly as much as they fear becoming victim of a terrorist attack, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Americans fear that they or a family member will be a victim of a mass shooting nearly as much as they fear becoming victim of a terrorist attack, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Overall, 46 percent of US adults are 'very' or 'somewhat' worried about being a victim of terrorism, and 45 percent are similarly apprehensive about a mass shooting," a press release summarizing the poll said.

While terrorism and mass shootings are often tied together, some recent shooter rampages have been blamed on deranged individuals without a clear motive.

For example, authorities were never able to determine a motive for the October 2017 massacre of 58 and wounding of more than 800 concert goers by a lone gunman in the city of Los Vegas.

