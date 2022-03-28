UrduPoint.com

US Advance International Trade Deficit Down $1Bln In February To $106.6Bln- Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 08:55 PM

US Advance International Trade Deficit Down $1Bln in February to $106.6Bln- Commerce Dept.

The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, fell by $1 billion in February to $106.6 billion, the Commerce Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, fell by $1 billion in February to $106.6 billion, the Commerce Department said on Monday.

"The international trade deficit was $106.6 billion in February, down $1.0 billion from $107.

6 billion in January," the Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department, said, referring to the payments done as soon as an order is confirmed or at any time before shipment.

Advance payments for imports of goods in December were at $263.7 billion, growing by $900 million from January.

Receipts from exports stood at $157.2 billion, rising by $1.9 billion.

The difference in the growth between the two made up the net advance deficit for international trade.

Related Topics

Exports January February December Commerce From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Asghar Kha ..

Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan

2 minutes ago
 Biden Seeks $682Mln for Ukraine in 2023, Up $219Ml ..

Biden Seeks $682Mln for Ukraine in 2023, Up $219Mln From 2021 - Budget Proposal

2 minutes ago
 Over 43 million children received polio vaccines

Over 43 million children received polio vaccines

2 minutes ago
 SAP accelerates digital skills build, tackles yout ..

SAP accelerates digital skills build, tackles youth unemployment with its Young ..

2 minutes ago
 7 candidates to contest LB elections for Tehsil Ma ..

7 candidates to contest LB elections for Tehsil Mayor Mansehra slot

15 minutes ago
 MPs, PTI workers from Sindh meet Prime Minister; c ..

MPs, PTI workers from Sindh meet Prime Minister; congratulate on successful publ ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>