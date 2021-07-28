US Advance International Trade Deficit Rose $3Bln in June to $91.2Bln - Commerce Dept.

The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, increased by $3 billion in June to $91.2 billion, the Commerce Department announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, increased by $3 billion in June to $91.2 billion, the Commerce Department announced on Wednesday.

"The international trade deficit was $91.2 billion in June, up $3.0 billion from $88.

2 billion in May," the Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department, said, referring to the payments done as soon as an order is confirmed or any time before shipment.

Advance payment for imports of goods for June were at $236.7 billion, $3.5 billion more than May imports, the Census Bureau said.

Advance payment for exports of goods for June were at $145.5 billion, or $500 million more than in May, the Census Bureau added.

The difference between the two made up the net advance deficit for international trade, according to the Census Bureau.