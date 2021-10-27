US Advance International Trade Deficit Up $8.1Bln in September to $96.3Bln -Commerce Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, rose by $8.1 billion in September to $96.3 billion, the Commerce Department announced on Tuesday.

"The international trade deficit was $96.3 billion in September, up $8.1 billion from $88.

2 billion in August," the Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department, said, referring to the payments done as soon as an order is confirmed or any time before shipment.

Advance payment for imports of goods for August were at $238.4 billion while exports stood at $142.2 billion.

The difference between the two made up the net advance deficit for international trade.