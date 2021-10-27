UrduPoint.com

US Advance International Trade Deficit Up $8.1Bln In September To $96.3Bln -Commerce Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 07:12 PM

US Advance International Trade Deficit Up $8.1Bln in September to $96.3Bln -Commerce Dept.

The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, rose by $8.1 billion in September to $96.3 billion, the Commerce Department announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, rose by $8.1 billion in September to $96.3 billion, the Commerce Department announced on Tuesday.

"The international trade deficit was $96.3 billion in September, up $8.1 billion from $88.

2 billion in August," the Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department, said, referring to the payments done as soon as an order is confirmed or any time before shipment.

Advance payment for imports of goods for August were at $238.4 billion while exports stood at $142.2 billion.

The difference between the two made up the net advance deficit for international trade.

Related Topics

Exports August September Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

EU Court Fines Poland $1.1Mln Daily Until Warsaw A ..

EU Court Fines Poland $1.1Mln Daily Until Warsaw Abolishes Controversial Discipl ..

1 minute ago
 Future German Government to Drop Plans for Boostin ..

Future German Government to Drop Plans for Boosting Troops Number - Reports

1 minute ago
 Defense Chiefs of Australia, ASEAN Member States t ..

Defense Chiefs of Australia, ASEAN Member States to Meet in November

1 minute ago
 Roscosmos Subsidiary Signs Contracts With 4 Space ..

Roscosmos Subsidiary Signs Contracts With 4 Space Tourists - Director General

1 minute ago
 Taliban Help UN With Humanitarian Access, Provide ..

Taliban Help UN With Humanitarian Access, Provide Security When Needed - Guterre ..

26 minutes ago
 Gargash meets with Special Envoy of UN Secretary-G ..

Gargash meets with Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General for Yemen

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.