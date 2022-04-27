UrduPoint.com

US Advance Trade Deficit Up 18% To Record $125.3Bln In March - Commerce Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 09:00 PM

US Advance Trade Deficit Up 18% to Record $125.3Bln in March - Commerce Dept.

The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, jumped 18% on the month to a record $125.3 billion in March as a strong dollar sharply boosted imports by US manufacturers and businesses, Commerce Department data showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, jumped 18% on the month to a record $125.3 billion in March as a strong Dollar sharply boosted imports by US manufacturers and businesses, Commerce Department data showed on Wednesday.

"The international trade deficit was $125.3 billion in March, up $19.0 billion from $106.3 billion in February," the Commerce Department said in a news release on the advance payments, made as soon as an order is confirmed or at any time before shipment.

Advance payment for imports stood at $294.6 billion in March, some $30.3 billion more than in February. Those for exports were at $169.3 billion, some $11.4 billion higher than the previous month.

Economists had projected an advance trade deficit of $105 billion in March, putting what the Commerce Department reported at well above expectations.

"This is the worst reading on record by far and a big miss," economist Adam Button said in a post on the ForexLive platform. "The US dollar is benefiting from financial flows but trade will be a big drag in Q1. Some of this is balanced out by the US services trade surplus but looking further out, given widening US growth differentials over Europe and the ongoing improvement against others as well, this could widen further. Eventually, it will be a big drag on the dollar. That's a lot of Dollars leaving the United States."

Button said the deficit also indicated that the initial reading for first-quarter US gross domestic product, or GDP, due on Thursday could show "near-zero growth."

Economists have also projected a GDP growth of 1.1% for the first quarter versus 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Related Topics

Exports Dollar Europe Reading United States February March Commerce Post From Billion

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan holds voters' awar ..

Election Commission of Pakistan holds voters' awareness workshops

11 seconds ago
 SCO discusses cooperation with ESAP

SCO discusses cooperation with ESAP

13 seconds ago
 Macron Plans to Appoint Prime Minister With Social ..

Macron Plans to Appoint Prime Minister With Social, Industrial Experience

14 seconds ago
 IUB improves ranking in Scimago International Inst ..

IUB improves ranking in Scimago International Institutional Ranking 2022

18 seconds ago
 Zafar Ranjha appointed as Secretary/Chairman Pakis ..

Zafar Ranjha appointed as Secretary/Chairman Pakistan Railways

1 hour ago
 Resolving problems of people; priority of governme ..

Resolving problems of people; priority of government: Durrani

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.