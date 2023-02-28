US Advances $506Mln Sale of Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles to Australia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Biden administration granted preliminary approval for the sale of advanced missiles by the United States to Australia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DCSA) said on Monday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles-Extended Range (AARGM-ERs) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $506 million," the DSCA said in a statement.

Australia requested to purchase up to 63 AARGM-ERs and related equipment, the statement said. The proposed sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives, as well as improve Australia's capability to meet current and future threats, the statement said.

The sale would not alter the basic military balance in the region or impact US defense readiness, the statement added.