US Advances Foreign Military Sales Of HIMARS, JSOW To Morocco - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Advances Foreign Military Sales of HIMARS, JSOW to Morocco - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States has given preliminary approval for foreign military sales of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOW) to Morocco, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Morocco of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $524.2 million," DSCA said in a statement.

The State Department also approved a possible sale of JSOW and related equipment for an estimated cost of $250 million, DSCA said in a separate statement.

DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the potential sales, the statements said.

