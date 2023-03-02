US Advances Possible $619Mln Sale of F-16 Munitions, Other Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The US State Department has granted preliminary approval for a $619 million sale of F-16 munitions and related equipment to Taiwan, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of F-16 Munitions and related equipment for an estimated cost of $619 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," DSCA said in a statement on the website.

According to the statement, Taiwan's representative office in the US has requested the procurement of 100 AGM-88B High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM), 23 HARM training missiles, 200 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), four AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM Guidance Sections, and 26 LAU-129 multi-purpose launchers.

"The proposed sale will contribute to the recipient's capability to provide for the defense of its airspace, regional security, and interoperability with the United States. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces," DSCA said, adding that "the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region."