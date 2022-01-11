US Advises Americans To Avoid Travel To Canada Due To COVID-19 - CDC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Americans should avoid traveling to Canada due to high coronavirus risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.
"Avoid travel to Canada," the CDC said on its website, under the section for international travel. "If you must travel to Canada, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel."