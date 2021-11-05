UrduPoint.com

US Advises Americans To Leave Ethiopia 'As Soon As Possible' - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:04 PM

The US State Department has issued a security alert advising American citizens to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" amid the unstable security environment in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The US State Department has issued a security alert advising American citizens to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" amid the unstable security environment in the country.

"The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise US citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible," the advisory read.

The State Department is ready to provide financial assistance to those wishing to leave the country and recommends that they contact the US embassy in the country for more information.

On Thursday, Ethiopian media reported that the lower house of parliament approved imposing a state of emergency in a last-ditch effort to protect the population from the advancing rebels.

The rebels have gained control of the town of Kombolcha, less than 370 kilometers (230 miles) north of the capital of Addis Ababa, on October 31 and are moving southward.

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels, have been locked in a conflict over control of the country's northern territories since November 2020, when the central authorities accused the TPLF of attacking a military base. The Ethiopian government launched a military operation in Tigray with the support of neighboring Eritrea.

