UrduPoint.com

US Advises Citizens To Avoid Travel To Ukraine Due To 'Increased Threats From Russia'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:47 PM

US Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Increased Threats From Russia'

The United Stated in its latest travel advisory for Ukraine encourages Americans to avoid traveling there over alleged increased threats from Russia, the State Department said in a release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The United Stated in its latest travel advisory for Ukraine encourages Americans to avoid traveling there over alleged increased threats from Russia, the State Department said in a release on Monday.

"The Department of State continues to advise U.S. citizens not to travel to Ukraine due to COVID-19 and to reconsider travel due to increased threats from Russia. Exercise increased caution due to crime and civil unrest. Some areas have increased risks," the release said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia From

Recent Stories

PTI to win LB elections in Punjab: CM

PTI to win LB elections in Punjab: CM

3 minutes ago
 Tigray Leader Asks UN to Impose No-Fly Zone on Pro ..

Tigray Leader Asks UN to Impose No-Fly Zone on Province, Arms Embargo on Ethiopi ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine ex-leader Poroshenko named in 'treason' pr ..

Ukraine ex-leader Poroshenko named in 'treason' probe

4 minutes ago
 Premier League to play on during Covid chaos, say ..

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos, say reports

4 minutes ago
 Timeline: Ethiopia's brutal war

Timeline: Ethiopia's brutal war

7 minutes ago
 England's Hill to join Sale after Exeter exit

England's Hill to join Sale after Exeter exit

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.