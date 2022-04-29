UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 09:20 PM

US Advises Ukraine on How to Preserve Items of Cultural Heritage - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Biden administration is providing recommendations to the Ukraine government and to specialists there on possible ways to protect items of cultural heritage amid Russia's special operation in the country, US State Department Cultural Heritage Center Director Eric Catalfamo said on Friday.

"We are working with partners in the US government and affiliated agencies, including the Smithsonian Institution, on how we can give advice to Ukrainian cultural heritage professionals to be able to safeguard items here and now," Catalfamo said during a press briefing.

Catalfamo noted that the State Department shares information through a special body, which specifically works on cultural heritage protection in difficult situations when such items can be damaged.

"We are in coordination stage now, but some of our member agencies have been taking concrete actions," Catalfamo said without providing further details.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and solely targets the country's military infrastructure.

In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia and supplied Ukrainian military with offensive and defensive weapons worth tens of billions of Dollars.

