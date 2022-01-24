US Advising Diplomats' Families to Leave Ukraine Sends Mixed Message - Expert

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The United States announcing an evacuation of the families of its diplomatic staff in Ukraine and advising American citizens to leave the country is a rare occurrence that sends a mixed message, Pierre Vercauteren, a political scientist from UCLouvain university in Belgium, told Sputnik.

The US was joined on Monday by the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany, which also encouraged some of diplomatic personnel and their family members to leave Kiev over a potential security threat. Citizens of these countries staying in Ukraine have been advised to return on commercial flights as well. Brussels has called the decision dramatic, saying its diplomats will continue to work form Kiev.

"Evacuation of diplomatic staff and of American citizens in a specific country happens in case of war, revolution or civil war, and it is usually compulsory because of danger and high risks for the individuals," Vercauteren said, recalling the most recent organized evacuation of the US diplomatic mission in Afghanistan.

The case of Ukraine is unique in that Washington advised the use of commercial flights, according to the expert, who believes that the move is more of a signal to Russia than a real necessity.

"But a mixed message such as the one sent by Washington now, only advising its citizens to leave Ukraine by commercial flights, is rare. The US was followed by Great Britain, always very close to the American point of view, but now also by Germany and I expect other European countries to follow," he said.

While security talks between Russia and the West are underway, all sides send certain messages, such as military maneuvers announced by NATO in the Arctic, followed by a similar announcement by Russia of naval exercises there, and so on, Vercauteren explained.

"The Netherlands sending two F-35 planes to Bulgaria or Poland sending two F-16 fighters to Lithuania will hardly change the military balance. It is still a symbolic statement, just like Russia announcing the test-firing of a missile from a nuclear submarine in the North Atlantic is a message," the expert said.

This type of posturing is expected, as neither side wants to "lose face" while the talks are still going on, Vercauteren noted.

"Each side must send the message that determination pays. The talks cannot be easy, in terms of communication, they must be tough. In a few months then, concessions and creative proposals could be made by each side and progress made," he predicted.

Another factor to be considered when analyzing the situation is the domestic agenda of US President Joe Biden ahead of the mid-term elections in early November.

"De-escalation and an agreement concluded by a meeting at the top between the two presidents would enhance the stature of the American president at the right time," Vercauteren added.

As long as the negotiations and discussions continue, not only this week in Geneva, but also possibly in much more discreet bilateral contacts between the US and Russia, the situation will remain under control, according to the expert.

"After all, the solution found to the Cuba missile crisis in the early 60s was also reached discreetly between the parties," Vercauteren concluded.