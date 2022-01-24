UrduPoint.com

US Advising Diplomats' Families To Leave Ukraine Sends Mixed Message - Expert

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 11:20 PM

US Advising Diplomats' Families to Leave Ukraine Sends Mixed Message - Expert

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The United States announcing an evacuation of the families of its diplomatic staff in Ukraine and advising American citizens to leave the country is a rare occurrence that sends a mixed message, Pierre Vercauteren, a political scientist from UCLouvain university in Belgium, told Sputnik.

The US was joined on Monday by the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany, which also encouraged some of diplomatic personnel and their family members to leave Kiev over a potential security threat. Citizens of these countries staying in Ukraine have been advised to return on commercial flights as well. Brussels has called the decision dramatic, saying its diplomats will continue to work form Kiev.

"Evacuation of diplomatic staff and of American citizens in a specific country happens in case of war, revolution or civil war, and it is usually compulsory because of danger and high risks for the individuals," Vercauteren said, recalling the most recent organized evacuation of the US diplomatic mission in Afghanistan.

The case of Ukraine is unique in that Washington advised the use of commercial flights, according to the expert, who believes that the move is more of a signal to Russia than a real necessity.

"But a mixed message such as the one sent by Washington now, only advising its citizens to leave Ukraine by commercial flights, is rare. The US was followed by Great Britain, always very close to the American point of view, but now also by Germany and I expect other European countries to follow," he said.

While security talks between Russia and the West are underway, all sides send certain messages, such as military maneuvers announced by NATO in the Arctic, followed by a similar announcement by Russia of naval exercises there, and so on, Vercauteren explained.

"The Netherlands sending two F-35 planes to Bulgaria or Poland sending two F-16 fighters to Lithuania will hardly change the military balance. It is still a symbolic statement, just like Russia announcing the test-firing of a missile from a nuclear submarine in the North Atlantic is a message," the expert said.

This type of posturing is expected, as neither side wants to "lose face" while the talks are still going on, Vercauteren noted.

"Each side must send the message that determination pays. The talks cannot be easy, in terms of communication, they must be tough. In a few months then, concessions and creative proposals could be made by each side and progress made," he predicted.

Another factor to be considered when analyzing the situation is the domestic agenda of US President Joe Biden ahead of the mid-term elections in early November.

"De-escalation and an agreement concluded by a meeting at the top between the two presidents would enhance the stature of the American president at the right time," Vercauteren added.

As long as the negotiations and discussions continue, not only this week in Geneva, but also possibly in much more discreet bilateral contacts between the US and Russia, the situation will remain under control, according to the expert.

"After all, the solution found to the Cuba missile crisis in the early 60s was also reached discreetly between the parties," Vercauteren concluded.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Australia Ukraine Russia Washington Nuclear Germany Brussels Progress Geneva Kiev Pierre United Kingdom Belgium Bulgaria Poland United States Cuba Lithuania Netherlands November Family All From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

6 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

6 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

5 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

5 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.