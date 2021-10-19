US Advisor Travels to Lebanon for Talks on Energy Crisis, Israel Dispute - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The US chief advisor on global energy security will travel to Beirut on Tuesday for talks on Lebanon's ongoing energy crisis and maritime dispute with Israel, the State Department said in a statement.

"US Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security Amos Hochstein will travel to Beirut, Lebanon, today to discuss sustainable solutions to Lebanon's energy crisis. Mr. Hochstein will also underscore the Biden Administration's willingness to help Lebanon and Israel find a mutually agreeable solution to their shared maritime boundary for the benefit of both peoples," the State Department said.