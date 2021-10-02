US Advisory Committee to Discuss Moderna, J&J Booster Shots on October 14-15 - FDA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Committee will decide whether to grant an emergency use authorization for booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines on October 14-15.

"On Oct. 14 and 15, the advisory committee (Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee) will meet to discuss the use of booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Both vaccines are currently authorized for emergency use to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older," the FDA said in a press release on Friday.

The Advisory Committee will also discuss the available data on the use of booster shots of a different vaccine than the one used for the initial vaccination, the release said.

FDA has also scheduled an Advisory Committee meeting on October 26 to discuss the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in children aged between 5 and 11 years in anticipation of the company's request to obtain a full approval, the release added.

The FDA has so far cleared the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine booster for use in the United States. The other two manufacturers, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, have submitted their data to FDA for evaluation.