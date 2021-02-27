UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Advisory Panel Endorses Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 04:00 AM

US Advisory Panel Endorses Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) A US panel of experts voted in favor of a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that is administered in a single shot.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously during a livestream event on Friday to recommend the vaccine, distribution of which requires final approve from the US food and Drug Administration (FDA).

If the FDA approves, Johnson & Johnson would become the third pharmaceutical company to have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus approved in the United States after Pfizer and Moderna.

Related Topics

Company United States Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ireland&#039;s Sam Bennett wins Dubai Stage of UAE ..

3 hours ago

IMF Managing Director calls for strong G20 policie ..

4 hours ago

US Operation in Syria Used Precision-Guided Muniti ..

4 hours ago

Nikola acknowledges some claims were inaccurate

4 hours ago

US Intelligence Report Assesses Saudi Crown Prince ..

4 hours ago

Colombia Creates Military Command to Counter Drug ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.