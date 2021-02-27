US Advisory Panel Endorses Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) A US panel of experts voted in favor of a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that is administered in a single shot.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously during a livestream event on Friday to recommend the vaccine, distribution of which requires final approve from the US food and Drug Administration (FDA).

If the FDA approves, Johnson & Johnson would become the third pharmaceutical company to have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus approved in the United States after Pfizer and Moderna.