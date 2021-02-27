US Advisory Panel Endorses Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot Coronavirus Vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) A US panel of experts voted in favor of a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that is administered in a single shot.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously during a livestream event on Friday to recommend the vaccine whose distribution requires final approval by the US food and Drug Administration (FDA).

If approved, Johnson & Johnson would become the third pharmaceutical company to have a coronavirus vaccine in the United States in addition to Pfizer and Moderna.

The FDA said it will work rapidly to finalize and issue an emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

The FDA has also notified Federal partners involved in vaccine allocation and distribution so they can execute plans for a timely distribution.