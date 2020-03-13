UrduPoint.com
US Advocacy Group Demands Release Of Jailed Migrants Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Advocacy Group Demands Release of Jailed Migrants Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling for the release of the jailed migrants in the state of Louisiana in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the advocacy group said in a press release on Thursday.

"The organization also called for the immediate release on humanitarian parole of all refugees and asylum-seekers being held in Louisiana," the group said in the release.

The ACLU noted that Louisiana is the state with the second highest number of immigrant detainees across the United States.

Many of the migrants are being held in private prisons in remote locations and have been denied an opportunity to be granted humanitarian parole, the release added.

ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms Hebert said in the release that Federal and state official have an obligation to protect the health of asylum-seeking migrants.

More than 1,400 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States and at least 38 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

