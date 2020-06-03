UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Advocacy Group Files Lawsuit To Stop Minnesota Police Attacks On Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:15 PM

US Advocacy Group Files Lawsuit to Stop Minnesota Police Attacks on Journalists

The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday said it filed a lawsuit against police forces in Minnesota to seek damages and an injunction that would prevent further attacks on journalists covering the ongoing protests in the state capital Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday said it filed a lawsuit against police forces in Minnesota to seek damages and an injunction that would prevent further attacks on journalists covering the ongoing protests in the state capital Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd.

"The ACLU of Minnesota is filing a class-action lawsuit against Minnesota's state and local law enforcement officials to ensure that police officers who target journalists are held fully accountable for their unlawful actions," the organization said in a statement.

Related Topics

Police George Minneapolis

Recent Stories

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

8 minutes ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

20 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of stre ..

35 minutes ago

Jafza conducts massive disinfection drive equivale ..

50 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone awarded 2020 Superbrands title

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.