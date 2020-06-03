US Advocacy Group Files Lawsuit to Stop Minnesota Police Attacks on Journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday said it filed a lawsuit against police forces in Minnesota to seek damages and an injunction that would prevent further attacks on journalists covering the ongoing protests in the state capital Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday said it filed a lawsuit against police forces in Minnesota to seek damages and an injunction that would prevent further attacks on journalists covering the ongoing protests in the state capital Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd.

"The ACLU of Minnesota is filing a class-action lawsuit against Minnesota's state and local law enforcement officials to ensure that police officers who target journalists are held fully accountable for their unlawful actions," the organization said in a statement.