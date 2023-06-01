MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US advocacy group America First Legal (AFL) has released a new package of emails that challenge US President Joe Biden's prior statements that he knew nothing about his son Hunter's ties with foreign businesspeople.

The emails are dated from December 2009 to June 2010, the group said, adding that they had been provided by the National Archives at its request. They include emails sent by Hunter's ex-business partner Eric Schwerin to top assistants of Joe Biden, then vice president in Barack Obama's administration.

"Hunter's business partner, Eric Schwerin, emailed the Office of the Vice President about a 'China Lunch' a couple of months before (former Chinese President Hu Jintao's) official visit to the United States. Despite Joe Biden's denial that he was aware of Hunter's business dealings with China, the National Archives redacted this email because its 'Release would disclose confidential advice between the President and his advisors, or between such advisors,'" AFL said.

Schwerin purportedly intended to secure an invitation for his colleague to a 2010 State Department dinner with high-ranking Chinese Communist Party officials.

Joe Biden has adamantly denied any knowledge of or involvement in any of his son's business dealings as the Republicans in Congress are probing him over possible abuse of power.

Other emails indicate that Hunter Biden received confidential information from the vice-president's office about a state visit to Africa in 2010.

"These records - which are only a small portion of the actual records that the National Archives possess - demonstrate for the American people, yet again, continued evidence of influence peddling and personal enrichment by the Biden family. The full extent has yet to be seen, but with each release, we are painting a fuller picture for the American people of the extent to which the Biden family business was intertwined with the official business of the United States," America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton said.

In September 2020, a report by two US Republican senators revealed Hunter Biden and his associates were involved with foreign individuals in millions of Dollars worth of questionable financial transactions. The transactions involved individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.