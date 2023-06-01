UrduPoint.com

US Advocacy Group Releases Emails Challenging Biden's Statements On Son's Connections

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

US Advocacy Group Releases Emails Challenging Biden's Statements on Son's Connections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US advocacy group America First Legal (AFL) has released a new package of emails that challenge US President Joe Biden's prior statements that he knew nothing about his son Hunter's ties with foreign businesspeople.

The emails are dated from December 2009 to June 2010, the group said, adding that they had been provided by the National Archives at its request. They include emails sent by Hunter's ex-business partner Eric Schwerin to top assistants of Joe Biden, then vice president in Barack Obama's administration.

"Hunter's business partner, Eric Schwerin, emailed the Office of the Vice President about a 'China Lunch' a couple of months before (former Chinese President Hu Jintao's) official visit to the United States. Despite Joe Biden's denial that he was aware of Hunter's business dealings with China, the National Archives redacted this email because its 'Release would disclose confidential advice between the President and his advisors, or between such advisors,'" AFL said.

Schwerin purportedly intended to secure an invitation for his colleague to a 2010 State Department dinner with high-ranking Chinese Communist Party officials.

Joe Biden has adamantly denied any knowledge of or involvement in any of his son's business dealings as the Republicans in Congress are probing him over possible abuse of power.

Other emails indicate that Hunter Biden received confidential information from the vice-president's office about a state visit to Africa in 2010.

"These records - which are only a small portion of the actual records that the National Archives possess - demonstrate for the American people, yet again, continued evidence of influence peddling and personal enrichment by the Biden family. The full extent has yet to be seen, but with each release, we are painting a fuller picture for the American people of the extent to which the Biden family business was intertwined with the official business of the United States," America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton said.

In September 2020, a report by two US Republican senators revealed Hunter Biden and his associates were involved with foreign individuals in millions of Dollars worth of questionable financial transactions. The transactions involved individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

Related Topics

Africa Barack Obama Business Moscow China Visit Wife Hamilton Schwerin United States June September December Congress 2020 Family From Top Million

Recent Stories

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

4 minutes ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

13 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee discusses federations&# ..

National Olympic Committee discusses federations&#039; plans and preparations fo ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic s ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic support to ‘Make it in the Em ..

26 minutes ago
 Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

58 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positi ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.