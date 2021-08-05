UrduPoint.com

US Advocacy Group Sues Texas Governor To Block Order On Banning Transportation Of Migrants

US Advocacy Group Sues Texas Governor to Block Order on Banning Transportation of Migrants

A lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott seeks to halt enforcement of an executive order requiring police to stop cars suspected of transporting migrants, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) A lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott seeks to halt enforcement of an executive order requiring police to stop cars suspected of transporting migrants, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Thursday.

"The governor of Texas cannot veto Federal decisions about who can live in this country. And state police cannot be stopping drivers and impounding cars they suspect of carrying asylum seekers," the ACLU said in a press release.

The lawsuit follows a court ruling on Tuesday in a separate Justice Department challenge, in which the judge paused the enforcement of the executive order for ten days, the release said.

The ACLU lawsuit differs from the Justice Department because it Names as plaintiffs several charitable organizations that operate shelters and provide other services for migrants, asylum seekers and their families in border communities, the release added.

Plaintiffs include Annunciation House, one of the largest shelter providers on the border, Angry Tias & Abuelas of the Rio Grande Valley, a volunteer organization that aids migrants; Jennifer Harbury, a humanitarian volunteer who frequently drives migrants; and FIEL Houston, an immigrants' rights organization.

The ACLU noted that the Texas governor's order would prevent migrants from traveling from border regions to join family members in other parts of Texas and other states.

Texas and other border states face an unprecedented surge of hundreds of thousands of migrants crossing the border in a bid for US residency, typically by seeking political asylum.

