Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:30 AM

US Advocacy Group Urges Biden to Do More to Address Immigration Policy Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Border Network for Human Rights Executive Director Fernando Garcia in a statement praised President Joe Biden for taking executive action to reunite migrants families separated at the southern border under the Trump administration, but he urged the administration to take further action to more effectively provide support to asylum-seeking migrants.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden signed an executive order that creates a task force to work on reuniting migrant families separated at the southern border under the previous administration's "zero-tolerance" policy.

"We are encouraged to see the Biden administration's commitment to helping families torn apart at the border... We urge President Biden to take immediate action to increase our capacity and build the necessary infrastructure to process asylum claims, address the needs of families seeking safe haven at our borders, and help them fully integrate into our communities," Garcia said on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 migrant families were separated in 2017 under the policy. In October, US media reported, citing the American Civil Liberties Union, that the Trump administration was unable to find the parents of nearly 600 migrant children in US custody.

Biden also signed executive orders to address the root causes of migration to the US southern border and to conduct a full review of the Trump administration's immigration policies, Biden said.

Biden on his first day in office on January 20 took executive action to halt the ongoing construction of the border wall and to suspend the Migrant Protection Protocols program, also known as the Remain in Mexico policy, while his team reviews the Trump-era policies.

