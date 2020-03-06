US Advocacy Group Urges Congress to Block DNA Collection From Detained Immigrants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Congress needs to prevent the Trump administration from spending any money to collect DNA samples from detained immigrants under a final rule published by the Justice Department, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Congress needs to prevent the Trump administration from spending any money to collect DNA samples from detained immigrants under a final rule published by the Justice Department, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Friday.

"Congress should immediately prevent any taxpayer Dollars from being used to fund this xenophobic program, which seeks to further dehumanize immigrants in detention and raises significant civil liberties and privacy concerns," the release said.

The release warned that collecting DNA from some immigrants brings the US "one step closer to the government knocking on all of our doors demanding our DNA under the flawed justification that everyone "may one day commit a crime."

On Friday, the Justice Department issued a final rule to begin collecting DNA samples from immigrants jailed on suspicion they may be in the United States illegally.