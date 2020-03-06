UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Advocacy Group Urges Congress To Block DNA Collection From Detained Immigrants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:46 PM

US Advocacy Group Urges Congress to Block DNA Collection From Detained Immigrants

Congress needs to prevent the Trump administration from spending any money to collect DNA samples from detained immigrants under a final rule published by the Justice Department, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Congress needs to prevent the Trump administration from spending any money to collect DNA samples from detained immigrants under a final rule published by the Justice Department, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Friday.

"Congress should immediately prevent any taxpayer Dollars from being used to fund this xenophobic program, which seeks to further dehumanize immigrants in detention and raises significant civil liberties and privacy concerns," the release said.

The release warned that collecting DNA from some immigrants brings the US "one step closer to the government knocking on all of our doors demanding our DNA under the flawed justification that everyone "may one day commit a crime."

On Friday, the Justice Department issued a final rule to begin collecting DNA samples from immigrants jailed on suspicion they may be in the United States illegally.

Related Topics

Trump United States Money May Congress All From Government

Recent Stories

NAB Sukkur arrests flour mill owner

2 minutes ago

Policymakers urged to realize intensity of rare di ..

2 minutes ago

US Cruise Ship Passengers Tested for Coronavirus, ..

2 minutes ago

456 schools to be converted into STEM schools this ..

2 minutes ago

Women university celebrates International Women Da ..

10 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Meet With Brazil President at H ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.