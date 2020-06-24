US Advocacy Groups Seek Protection of Nursing Homes From COVID-19, Threaten Lawsuit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The US Department of Health and Human Services must revise guidance for nursing homes and facilities for disabled Americans that led to more than 50,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or face a lawsuit, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a coalition of advocacy groups warned in a petition.

"The American Civil Liberties Union, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and partner organizations filed a legal petition today with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) calling for the agency to take quick and essential action to correct its mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis for people with disabilities and health care workers. Should HHS neglect to enact changes, the groups will sue," the coalition said in a press release announcing the action on Tuesday.

More than 51,000 residents and workers in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have died of COVID-19 - more than 40 percent of total pandemic deaths in the United States. Death rates in other facilities for people with disabilities are also disproportionately high, the release said.

The petition calls on HHS and related agencies such as the Center for Medicare Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take swift action to "significantly revise their directives to save the lives of people with disabilities in their care, as well as the staff who attend to them, both as we see COVID-19 cases rise in many states, and before a next wave sweeps through the nation."

Although the petition targets the US Federal government, much of the criticism over nursing home deaths thus far blames governors of several states, including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, for ordering nursing homes to admit novel coronavirus positive residents, according to media reports.

In addition to the ACLU and SEIU, the petition was also filed by the American Association of People with Disabilities, Autistic Self-Advocacy Center, Disability Rights education and Defense Fund, National Council on Independent Living, Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies and World Institute on Disability, the release said.