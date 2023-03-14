US Aegis Ashore Interceptors for Poland Not Meant to Target Russian Missiles - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Aegis Ashore ballistic missile interceptor systems intended for delivery for Poland are not meant to target Russian missiles in particular, US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Director Adm. Jon Hill said on Monday.

"This is not designed to go after Russian missiles.

It is really about outside of the European sphere," Hill said during a press briefing.

Iran is one nation that could pose a missile threat to Europe, Hill said.

In 2018, Poland and the United States signed an agreement valued at nearly $5 billion for the development of air-and-missile defense systems, with a focus on threats from Iran.

The United States expects to get to a technical capability declaration on the deal later this year, Hill added.