US Aerospace Firm Stratolaunch Joins Pentagon to Research Hypersonic Missile Defense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US aerospace company Stratolaunch said it is partnering with the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency to research defense capabilities against hypersonic missiles.

"We are excited to announce a research contract with the Missile Defense Agency," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "The study will utilize our test service to augment (Defense Department) flight test resources in order to understand how to engage and intercept hypersonic threats."

Stratolaunch's carrier aircraft, which is designed to carry hypersonic vehicles, will provide a threat-representative and threat-replicating target that will allow the Department of Defense an opportunity to understand how to defend against hypersonic missiles, the company said.

Stratolaunch has already partnered with aerospace research development company Calspan Systems to build and test two reusable hypersonic prototype vehicles called Talon-A. The company expects to begin hypersonic flight testing in 2022.

Stratolaunch's aircraft is the largest aircraft in the world. It has six Boeing 747 engines that allow the aircraft to carry a maximum payload weight of at least 500,000 Pounds. The aircraft's wingspan stretches over 100 yards.