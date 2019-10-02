US Aerospace Giant Raytheon Begins Testing Next-Generation GPS Control System

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Testing is underway for a next generation jam-proof GPS system that can provide a three-fold increase in accuracy for civilian and military customers, US weapons manufacturer Raytheon said in a press release.

"GPS Next-Generation Operational Control System, known as GPS OCX, has completed full software and hardware development and entered the system integration and test phase," the company said on Tuesday.

The milestone keeps ground control system development on track to meet a June 2021 delivery deadline, the release said.

The GPS upgrade will provide military users with nearly a nearly jam proof system while providing location accuracy to within 3 to 10 feet, according to Raytheon websites.

The Air Force has already launched two of 10 GPS satellites for the new system, which is scheduled to come on line in the early 2020s.

