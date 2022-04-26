US Aerospace Giant Raytheon Not Planning to Return to Russia - CEO

US aerospace and defense conglomerate Raytheon is not planning to come back to Russia after it ceased its operations there due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, CEO Greg Hayes said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) US aerospace and defense conglomerate Raytheon is not planning to come back to Russia after it ceased its operations there due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, CEO Greg Hayes said on Tuesday.

"We're done in Russia. We actually had a joint venture there where we built commercial heat exchangers for Boeing and Embraer. We closed that facility. We sold our share. We aren't going back. I think this is, as they say, crossing the Rubicon here as far as we are concerned for Russia," Hayes said during a first quarter of 2022 earnings conference call.

Raytheon is not going to support any airlines, development programs or customers in Russia going forward, Hayes added.

Raytheon Technologies is one of the largest manufacturers in aerospace industry, including aircraft engines, avionics, cybersecurity, guided missiles, air defense systems, satellites, and drones. The company has four subsidiaries: Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.