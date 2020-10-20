UrduPoint.com
US-Affiliated NGOs Spread Fake Information About Plans To Falsify Moldovan Vote- Naryshkin

US-affiliated Moldovan non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and media outlets are spreading fake information about planned falsifications at the upcoming presidential election, and US diplomats are engaged in talks with Moldovan law enforcement agents, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday

Moldova will hold the presidential election on November 1.

Eight candidates, including President Igor Dodon, are running for the top office.

"NGOs and media outlets affiliated with the Americans are already spreading fakes about the authorities' plans to resort to falsification. Diplomats from the US embassy are urging Moldovan law enforcement agents not to obstruct the possible street protests but to side 'with the people' immediately," Naryshkin said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

