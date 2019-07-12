US Afghan Envoy Says Latest Peace Talks Among 'Most Productive' to Date - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad described the most recent round of peace negotiations with the Taliban as one of the most productive to date, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Throughout this latest round of Taliban talks, the ambassador described it to me when we communicated briefly, as being one of the most productive rounds that he's had to date," Ortagus said.

The seventh round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States ended Tuesday as Khalilzad, who leads the talks, departed for China.

Khalilzad wrote on Twitter that he would also go to Washington afterward to further discuss the Afghan peace process.

The Afghan government has so far been excluded from peace talks between the United States and the Taliban, which began in early 2019 and focus on the withdrawal of the foreign troops. The Taliban say they will not start negotiations with the Afghan government until a timeline for foreign troop withdrawal has been announced.