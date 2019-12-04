UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Afghan Forces Make 'Major' Progress Against IS Khorasan - Special Envoy Khalilzad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 03:40 AM

US, Afghan Forces Make 'Major' Progress Against IS Khorasan - Special Envoy Khalilzad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The US-led coalition has made progress in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist organization's (IS, banned in Russia) so-called Khorasan Province group in Afghanistan, US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said in a statement.

Last month, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov warned of the surging nexus in Afghanistan between the Islamic State's so-called Wilayat Khorasan and other terrorist groups. He said IS was using Afghanistan as a launching pad and aims to spread throughout Central Asia.

"There has been major progress against ISIS-K [IS-Khorasan] in Afghanistan.

.. Effective operations by US/Coalition [and] Afghan security forces, as well as the Taliban, led to ISIS-K losing territory [and] fighters," Khalilzad said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Khalilzad added that hundreds of Khorasan fighters have surrendered. However, he pointed out that the terrorist group has not been eliminated but that this development "is real progress."

Earlier in November, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said there are up to 10,000 Islamic State terrorists operating in Afghanistan, which contradicts the Pentagon's claims that the Islamic State only had a few thousand fighters in the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Twitter Pentagon Progress November Government Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

4 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

4 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

4 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

4 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

4 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.