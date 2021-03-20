US, Afghanistan Call on Central Asian States to Support Afghan-Led Peace Process

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The Central Asian countries should support the Afghan-led peace process, the governments of the United States, Afghanistan and Tajikistan said in a joint statement on Friday after holding a trilateral virtual meeting.

"The participants call on countries of the Central Asian region and the international community to support the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace negotiations for a united, sovereign, stable, democratic, secure, inclusive, and self-reliant Afghanistan; at peace with itself and its neighbors," the statement said.

Three delegations led by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddi met virtually to discuss issues of regional stability, the statement said.

The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to partnership, cooperation and collaboration to promote prosperity, security, and peace in Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

However, the three countries expressed concern over the increased level of violence in the region and highlighted the urgent need to reduce violence in an effort to reach a ceasefire and eventually end the violence.

"[The participants] seek greater trilateral cooperation in the security, political, people-to-people, energy, and economic realms," the statement said.

During the meeting, the US delegation confirmed its intend to continue providing assistance in capacity building of the border security and counter-narcotics forces of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, as well as training and technical assistance in risk management for both countries.