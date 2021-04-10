US Afghanistan Envoy Arrives in Kabul For Talks With President, Leadership - Sources

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul to meet with the country's leadership amid a crucial stage in the government's peace talks with the Taliban, sources at the High Council for National Reconciliation told Sputnik

The visit comes days after the Council, headed by Abdullah Abdullah, wrapped up its work in assessing and consolidating proposals for peace to present at upcoming talks with the Taliban.

According to Sputnik's source, Khalilzad is set to meet with President Ashraf Ghani and Council Chief Abdullah.

The Afghan government is set to hold peace talks with the Taliban in Turkey later this month at the behest of the United States.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to President Ghani proposing to convene international stakeholders, including Russia, China, India, Iran and Pakistan, for a UN-facilitated conference on the Afghan peace process in Istanbul.

Though the proposal was welcomed by the international community, the exact date of the meeting in the Turkish city of Istanbul has not yet been agreed upon, as the Taliban are still deliberating their participation.