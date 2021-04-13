US Afghanistan Envoy Urges Taliban to Attend Conference in Turkey - Source

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has urged the Taliban to send a delegation to the Afghan peace conference in Istanbul, an Afghan source in Turkey told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has urged the Taliban to send a delegation to the Afghan peace conference in Istanbul, an Afghan source in Turkey told Sputnik.

According to media reports, the US-sponsored conference in Istanbul is tentatively slated for April 16. While Kabul confirmed to Sputnik that its delegation would attend the event, the Taliban's political bureau in Qatar told Sputnik on Monday that the group would not join the conference if it took place on April 16. Later, a source in the movement told Sputnik that the Taliban might attend the meeting if it is held four days later than the expected date.

"Zalmay Khalilzad called on the Taliban to send a delegation to the meeting in Turkey," the source said.

Khalilzad is said to want key members of the Taliban's leadership council including Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son, Mullah Yaqoob, who heads the movement's military commission to join the conference in Turkey.

Commander Mullah Naqibullah and Taliban deputy head Sirajuddin Haqqani were also among those invited to attend the meeting.

The idea of holding an Afghanistan conference in Turkey was voiced in March by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a letter to President Ashraf Ghani.