UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Afghanistan Envoy Urges Taliban To Attend Conference In Turkey - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:49 PM

US Afghanistan Envoy Urges Taliban to Attend Conference in Turkey - Source

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has urged the Taliban to send a delegation to the Afghan peace conference in Istanbul, an Afghan source in Turkey told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has urged the Taliban to send a delegation to the Afghan peace conference in Istanbul, an Afghan source in Turkey told Sputnik.

According to media reports, the US-sponsored conference in Istanbul is tentatively slated for April 16. While Kabul confirmed to Sputnik that its delegation would attend the event, the Taliban's political bureau in Qatar told Sputnik on Monday that the group would not join the conference if it took place on April 16. Later, a source in the movement told Sputnik that the Taliban might attend the meeting if it is held four days later than the expected date.

"Zalmay Khalilzad called on the Taliban to send a delegation to the meeting in Turkey," the source said.

Khalilzad is said to want key members of the Taliban's leadership council including Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son, Mullah Yaqoob, who heads the movement's military commission to join the conference in Turkey.

Commander Mullah Naqibullah and Taliban deputy head Sirajuddin Haqqani were also among those invited to attend the meeting.

The idea of holding an Afghanistan conference in Turkey was voiced in March by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a letter to President Ashraf Ghani.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Turkey Qatar Istanbul March April Ashraf Ghani Media Event

Recent Stories

MD &amp; CEO inaugurates DEWA Subsidiary Governanc ..

8 minutes ago

Senators Demand FBI Probe of Biden Pentagon Nomine ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo Assures Safety of Treated Fukushima Water to ..

3 minutes ago

One Dead, Another in Critical Condition Due to Blo ..

3 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Driving the FinTech Revolution: UPaisa and Abacus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.