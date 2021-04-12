UrduPoint.com
US Afghanistan Envoy Zalmay KhalilzadDeparts Kabul After 4-Day Official Visit - Embassy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:09 PM

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad departed Kabul on Monday morning after a four-day visit to meet with the country's leadership ahead of the Turkish-hosted conference on the Afghan peace process, the US Embassy said

"Khalilzad completed a productive four-day visit to Kabul. He met with government and political leaders, civil society activists, and the diplomatic community to discuss preparations for the upcoming Istanbul conference. In each engagement, Ambassador Khalilzad underscored why it was important both sides [Afghan government and the Taliban movement] accelerate the peace process," the US Embassy said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

The diplomatic mission further reaffirmed the United States' partnership with Afghanistan.

The US-brokered conference on Afghanistan in Turkey is expected to take place later in April.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposing to convene international stakeholders, including Russia, China, India, Iran and Pakistan, for a UN-facilitated conference on the Afghan peace process in Turkey.

Though the proposal was welcomed by the international community, the exact date of the meeting in the Turkish city of Istanbul has not yet been agreed upon, as the Taliban are still deliberating their participation.

The discussions on Afghan reconciliation have been hosted by several platforms, including Moscow and Doha.

