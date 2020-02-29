UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Afghanistan Release Joint Statement Ahead Of Signing Of US-Taliban Deal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:36 PM

US, Afghanistan Release Joint Statement Ahead of Signing of US-Taliban Deal

The United States and the Afghan government have released a joint statement ahead of the signing of the Taliban-US deal, which states that the US will reduce the number of its troops in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from the country will be in 14 months, TOLOnews, which obtained the full statement, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The United States and the Afghan government have released a joint statement ahead of the signing of the Taliban-US deal, which states that the US will reduce the number of its troops in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from the country will be in 14 months, TOLOnews, which obtained the full statement, said on Saturday.

"Consistent with the joint assessment and determination between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the United States, its allies, and the Coalition will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months following the announcement of this joint declaration and the U.

S.-Taliban agreement," the text says.

It added that Washington would r"educe the number of U.S. military forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and implement other commitments in the U.S.-Taliban agreement within 135 days" of the announcement of the declaration.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Washington United States From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Gravedigger says he used to commit rape with dead- ..

8 minutes ago

Multan Sultans defeat Gladiators by 30 runs at hom ..

11 minutes ago

US, Taliban Sign Peace Agreement in Doha

2 minutes ago

Gold price declines by Rs 2150, traded at Rs 91,60 ..

2 minutes ago

13 held during crackdown against criminals in Isla ..

2 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Calls US-Taliban Peace Deal 'Victory f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.