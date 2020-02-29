US, Afghanistan Release Joint Statement Ahead of Signing of US-Taliban Deal

The United States and the Afghan government have released a joint statement ahead of the signing of the Taliban-US deal, which states that the US will reduce the number of its troops in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from the country will be in 14 months, TOLOnews, which obtained the full statement, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The United States and the Afghan government have released a joint statement ahead of the signing of the Taliban-US deal, which states that the US will reduce the number of its troops in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from the country will be in 14 months, TOLOnews, which obtained the full statement, said on Saturday.

"Consistent with the joint assessment and determination between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the United States, its allies, and the Coalition will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months following the announcement of this joint declaration and the U.

S.-Taliban agreement," the text says.

It added that Washington would r"educe the number of U.S. military forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and implement other commitments in the U.S.-Taliban agreement within 135 days" of the announcement of the declaration.