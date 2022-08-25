UrduPoint.com

US Afraid Inhumane Acts Committed By Azov Terrorists Will Be Made Public - Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States is afraid crimes committed by Ukraine's Azov nationalistic regiment (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) will be made public, the Russian Embassy to the US said in a statement on Telegram.

Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin earlier said the DPR authorities would not delay the international tribunal for war criminals in the republic.

He said the DPR Foreign Ministry is working to invite the international community to take part in the tribunal.

"We have taken note of another groundless accusation against our country related to the Tribunal over Ukrainian war criminals. The upcoming Trial is aimed at bringing justice to war criminals, among which there are Nazis from the Azov Regiment. Washington is clearly afraid of making public the evidence of the inhumane acts committed by the members of this terrorist organization," the embassy said.

